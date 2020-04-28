Mask Drive for essential workers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Friday, you will have to wear a mask in most public places. WCIA is making sure essential workers in the county are covered.

WCIA is holding a mask drive on Tuesday. Health officials said if you have a mask already, you should be wearing it if you cannot social distance. Even though it does not become a requirement until Friday, they said it is best to start now if you have one. It not only prevents you from potentially spreading the virus, but it also stops you from touching your face and mouth.

Some of you have asked about how this will be enforced. The governor has said that will happen at the local level. The Champaign County Sheriff said businesses owners should take note of one thing. “The thing businesses need to keep in mind is this is a public health emergency, so the public health department has certain restrictions that they can enforce that we as law enforcement can’t. So for an example, if you are letting people come into the doors to pick up some food, and you’re not requiring them to wear a mask, the public health department can then revoke your license for food or beverage, and all those types of things.” He said at the end of the day, it is about trying to make sure everyone stays safe.

As for the masks WCIA is collecting Tuesday, Champaign Urbana Public Health will make sure they are washed and sanitized after they are collected. They will then distribute them to essential workers.