Man uses stimulus check to give away meals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Have you received your stimulus check and already spent it? One man got his and paid it forward.

Hamilton Walker’s in Champaign handed out 1,000 free meals Friday. It was able to do that through the kindness of Bruce Povalish and the restaurant.

He got his government check and thought it would be a better thing to feed some in need. “I really didn’t have an immediate need for the $1,200. So as usual the government usually shotguns money out to a lot of people. Not everybody needs it, so I wanted to pay it forward,” said Povalish. The restaurants general manager said this was a great way to help the community and give back during this very uncertain time.