Face masks, coverings resource list

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Starting Friday, we will all be required to wear a mask while out in public. But with everyone needing them at the same time, they aren’t always easy to find. A lot of you reached out to us about where to get masks, so we did some digging. Head to the bottom of this article for a list.

Under the governor’s newest stay-at-home order, you’ll have to wear masks or face covering when you can’t maintain six feet of social distance. Macon County Health Educator Krystle Tempel says that’s for the benefit of the whole community. “Masks like the N95 and surgical mask help protect the wearer. The face coverings that we’re asking people to to wear help protect everybody else.” But finding a mask, while they’re in such demand, can be hard.

The Czerwonka family in Mattoon is one of many taking the challenge head-on. They’re making hundreds of masks for free. “I’ve mailed some to Texas, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana,” said Kody Czerwonka. “There’s a lot of people in central Illinois, in the community, that they don’t have the resources to go make a mask or to go buy one.” Their contact information can be found at the bottom of this article.

If you are interested in making a mask on your own, you can use things you already have, like old t-shirts and bandanas. There are a few requirements you should make sure your mask fits. “You want something that’s covering both your nose and your mouth. You want something that’s pretty tight to the skin, but still breathable. Usually it’s recommended that it’s two layers of cloth, and something that reusable is great,” said Tempel.

Although May isn’t here quite yet, many feel it’s never too soon to keep your community safe.

“There’s a reason that these guidelines are being issued, and it could be the difference between someone’s life and death,” said Czerwonka.

If you’re using face covering, it’s important to wash it regularly. That’s why it’s a good idea to get one that’s machine washable. Also, make sure you are washing your hands before putting your mask on, and after taking it off.

Below is a list of resources for finding face masks/coverings: