LyondellBasell donates thousands to SAM Food Pantry

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — LyondellBasell is donating $10,000 to SAM Food Pantry so they can continue to help their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is part of a previously announced $1.3 million global donation from LyondellBasell for COVID-19 relief. “SAM Food Pantry does a great job in helping those in the community,” said Aaron McKee, site manager. “We have always been proud of the work they do and hope this contribution helps them continue their mission during this difficult time.” This comes as food banks across the globe are working to help extra families in need during the pandemic.

“This pandemic has presented challenges globally unlike we’ve seen before,” said Margie Delheimer, Pantry Point Person. “Many food banks are seeing distribution numbers double. We can’t meet the ever-growing needs of the community alone. We depend on generous donors like LyondellBasell to support us in providing adequate food supply to children, families and seniors we serve.”