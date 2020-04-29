Loved ones hold parade for man in hospital

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends and family came out Tuesday to show support for a man stuck in the hospital.

Adam Sears started coughing last week. Doctors found a mass in his right lung.

He had recently been released after an accident last month that left him with a collapsed lung. Now, he is waiting for his COVID-19 test results.

Visitors are not allowed, so they drove by the hospital so he could see them from his window. “I actually asked everyone to do this [Monday] at 2 o’clock, so with just little over 24 hours notice, we were able to get all of these people here for him to be able to show love and support, and that we’re all here for him,” said Betty Sears, Adam’s wife. She said she and her daughters stop by the hospital once a day, sit outside the window and talk to him on speakerphone.