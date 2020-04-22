Looking out for roadway workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– This week is national work zone safety awareness week. The campaign is held every spring to kick off construction season. While many are working from home, construction crews cannot. There is a way people can still support them during this challenging time.

For the past 20 years, transportation agencies raised awareness about worker safety. But this spring, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) had to get creative with their messaging due to COVID-19.

“I’m wearing orange, we’ve asked out employees to wear orange, share it on Facebook, do a selfie, and I’ve got my orange helmet on as well because we want this to serve as a serious reminder for people to slow down,” said IDOT Public Information Officer Paul Wappel.

“We’re still out here. We still have to get the roads redone, the sidewalks redone, we still have to make sure that when the city does open back up, people are not tearing up their cars or tripping up sidewalks or anything like that. So, we’re just going to work through it and try to stay as safe as possible,” said April Joiner, a Local 477 member and worker in Springfield.

Crews that are still out working said staying home right now can help save their lives in more than one way. “They’re not thinking about how being out affects us as well as the nation right now. You know? We’re outside and a lot of times we don’t have the masks on, we’re just trying to get our work done. So the more they stay in and off the roads and let us get our work done, I think everybody will be better off,” Joiner said.

“Fewer motorists and drivers are on the road because of COVID-19, we’ve found that a fair number of people are speeding, exceeding the speed limit. We want to remind them again to slow down and be safe,” Wappel said.

According to IDOT, last year, 30 people were killed in Illinois work zones; saying on average over the last four years, more than 5100 accidents happened in work zones. The goal is always zero fatalities.

If you did wear your orange today to support these crews, IDOT wants to your pictures. You can upload them on social media using #Orangeforsafety.