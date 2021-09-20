Local health department launches flu immunization program

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is offering seasonal flu shots to the public starting Sept. 20.

Medicare B and Medicaid recipients will not be charged for their shots, nor will people with most, if not all, private insurance plans. The SCDPH accepts health insurance plans from Blue Cross, Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Molina, Coventry, Meridian, Illinicare and Health Alliance.

People without insurance will have to pay $40 for a shot. People 65 years and older have the option of receiving a high-dose vaccine for $70.

Shots will be administered at 2833 S. Grand Avenue East in Springfield and pop-up vaccination sites located throughout Sangamon County in the next week. The locations, dates and times of these sites can be found on the SCDPH website.