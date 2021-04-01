Livingston County Health Department drive-thru COVID testing site to close on April 3

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County Health Department said their drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will close on April 3.

In a news release, health officials stated that a decrease in the amounts of tests being done drove them to this decision. The testing site will reopen if the need arises, said officials. They are going to keep an eye on region activity and take action accordingly.

Those in Livingston County can still get tested by appointment at local pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS. Additionally, drive-thru and walk-up testing is available at the Interstate Center. That is available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.