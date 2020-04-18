COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Litchfield Oncology Institute quarantined

Health
Posted: / Updated:

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials at the Montgomery Health Department and the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency have confirmed that the Litchfield Oncology Institute has been quarantined as of Thursday.

After five staff members and two patients tested positive for COVID-19, a voluntary quarantine was put into place.

Officials say the Montgomery and the Macoupin County Public Health Departments are working together to find a solution so the facility can continue treating patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.