Litchfield Oncology Institute quarantined

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials at the Montgomery Health Department and the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency have confirmed that the Litchfield Oncology Institute has been quarantined as of Thursday.

After five staff members and two patients tested positive for COVID-19, a voluntary quarantine was put into place.

Officials say the Montgomery and the Macoupin County Public Health Departments are working together to find a solution so the facility can continue treating patients.