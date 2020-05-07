1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,641 new COVID-19 cases; 138 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Libraries offer curbside service during pandemic

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Library director announcement postponed_20160127014211

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many libraries are offering curbside service to make sure patrons get the materials they need. Here is a list of some of those libraries.

Danville Public Library: Patrons can request books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks online or by calling the library during curbside delivery hours, which are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.). Library staff will contact patrons to verify card numbers and schedule pick-up times. Staff will place items in bags and put them on a designated table near the west side facing doors. Patrons are asked to stay in their cars until staff have returned inside the building.

Mahomet Public Library: While MPL does not have curbside service, they are reopening their locker service. Patrons can request items that are in the library and pick them up in the pick-up lockers space. New interlibrary loans will not be delivered at this time. You can request items through email, Facebook messenger or by calling.

Georgetown Public Library: Patrons can arrange to have books pick-up curbside. Staff are available to answer questions from 1-3 p.m. They can be reach by calling (217) 662-2164.

Vespasian Warner Public Library District (Clinton): Orders can be placed online or by calling (217) 935-5174 and arrangements will be made for pick-up.

Cissna Park Community Library District: They will start curbside pick-up on May 13. Patrons can send a list of books they would like to check out and staff will have those ready on the following Wednesday. You can call (815) 457-2452 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when you are in the parking lot and your books will be brought out to you. You are asked to maintain social distance and wear a mask–staff will be doing the same.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.