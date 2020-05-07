Libraries offer curbside service during pandemic

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many libraries are offering curbside service to make sure patrons get the materials they need. Here is a list of some of those libraries.

Danville Public Library: Patrons can request books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks online or by calling the library during curbside delivery hours, which are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.). Library staff will contact patrons to verify card numbers and schedule pick-up times. Staff will place items in bags and put them on a designated table near the west side facing doors. Patrons are asked to stay in their cars until staff have returned inside the building.

Mahomet Public Library: While MPL does not have curbside service, they are reopening their locker service. Patrons can request items that are in the library and pick them up in the pick-up lockers space. New interlibrary loans will not be delivered at this time. You can request items through email, Facebook messenger or by calling.

Georgetown Public Library: Patrons can arrange to have books pick-up curbside. Staff are available to answer questions from 1-3 p.m. They can be reach by calling (217) 662-2164.

Vespasian Warner Public Library District (Clinton): Orders can be placed online or by calling (217) 935-5174 and arrangements will be made for pick-up.

Cissna Park Community Library District: They will start curbside pick-up on May 13. Patrons can send a list of books they would like to check out and staff will have those ready on the following Wednesday. You can call (815) 457-2452 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when you are in the parking lot and your books will be brought out to you. You are asked to maintain social distance and wear a mask–staff will be doing the same.