LEADING THE WAY: COVID-19 Testing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- One mother was tested for COVID-19 at an area hospital and says she had a terrible experience. Most of us are being more careful than ever when it comes to watching out for symptoms of coronavirus, but Angelika Hardy has a list of reasons to be cautious.

"I started getting symptoms and feeling a little crummy, and I have heart disease, and I'm, at this point, 25 weeks pregnant,” said Hardy.