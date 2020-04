CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) -- On the deadliest day of Illinois COVID-19 fatality announcements so far, Gov. JB Pritzker urged congregants across the state to continue adhering to the requirements of the state's Stay-At-Home order, and not gather in groups of 10 or more, even when Easter Sunday rolls around on April 12.

The plea came at the tail end of the governor's daily press conference on coronavirus developments across the state -- nearly an hour after the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 42 additional deaths that bring Illinois' total fatality number to 141, as well as announcing a new grand total of 6,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases.