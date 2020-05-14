Leaders look at ways to reopen city

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders are concerned about the extended timing of the governor’s plan to reopen the state. Especially since there is some ambiguity about the guidelines.

The City is working on ways to accelerate the phases to get the economy back up and running. Decatur Council is working with the City attorney to figure out how to go about reopening the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, we are in phase two of the governor’s five phase plan to reopen the state. The earliest cities can move to phase three is at the end of this month. That allows for a wider range of businesses and activities to reopen and gatherings of ten or fewer people can resume. So, Decatur leaders are now trying to discern how the City could implement the rules of each stage. “Within each of these phases, there is a little bit of room for us to interpret it locally as to how that rule or that guidance would apply here in Decatur and Macon County,” said City Manager Scot Wrighton. “Local leaders are trying to come up with those rules so that we can take as much advantage as possible of what those guidelines are.” The City has not announced what the potential plans are yet.

As of Wednesday in Macon County, there are 152 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. Because the hospitals in Decatur have been inundated with a variety of patient emergencies, the City is referring people who want to get tested for COVID to schedule an appointment with Crossing Healthcare.