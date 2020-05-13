Lanz Heating & Cooling offers gift card match program to help local businesses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Lanz Heating & Cooling, Inc. has a gift card match program to help local businesses.

It started about a week and a half ago. People order a gift card from a non-essential business like a restaurant, hair salon , or gym in Champaign County. Submit a photo of the gift card and a copy of the receipt on their website. Lanz Heating & Cooling Inc. will match the gift card amount up to $50, and then send you the gift card. “It just helps the economy, and we don’t want to see anybody suffer through this anymore than they have to. All these local establishments, we want them to be there when this thing opens back up,” said Troy Lanz, President of Lanz Heating & Cooling, Inc.

The program ends Sunday evening, but they may stop when they reach their budget limit. So far they have matched about $3,000 worth of gift cards. Their limit is $15,000.​