Lake Land College to host virtual graduation ceremony

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Land College officials announced they will hold a virtual ceremony for their 2020 graduates.

In a video resembling the opening of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” on the college’s Facebook page, Lake Land President Dr. Jonathan Bullock announced the ceremony will be held on June 18 at 6 p.m.. He said there are 500 students signed up for graduation.

Bullock said students will soon receive their “Laker Grad Pack” in the mail. Those packages will include a cap and tassel, Lake Land diploma cover, Lake Land gifts, and a “special gift” from the Lake Land College Alumni Association.

More information regarding the virtual ceremony will be sent soon to graduates through mail and email. They will be looking for information like proper pronunciation of names and graduate pictures.