DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One grocery store has announced a $2 an hour bonus for a large number of its employees.

Kroger is calling it a “Hero Bonus.” The grocery chain will add $2 an hour to the base pay for all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center workers.

The bonus will be in effect for all hours the person works between March 29 and April 18 and will be paid out weekly. They are also getting a one-time bonus on Friday.