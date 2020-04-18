Keeping mothers fit during the crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– For many of us, this pandemic has not been our healthiest moment but one group in the Springfield area that may be able to get your fitness back on track and they could help your kids too.

Kasey Drennan started Fit4Mom Springfield/Chatham after moving from Frankfort.

The group does total body workouts for moms and even incorporates their little ones too. Before the period of isolation, the moms often met in area malls and parks.

Despite having to workout via Zoom, Drennan said everyone has handled it well.

“It’s new to everyone so I think people are really patient and just taking it in as they can and processing it all, just like everyone else so they’ve been really good about it and just really understanding; it’s gone really well,” Drennan said.

The group has an entire calendar of events and activities planned. For more information, visit them on Facebook.