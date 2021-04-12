IL. Dept. of Corrections to resume in-person visitation at facilities

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Corrections is now allowing in-person visitation at their facilities.

In a news release, IDOC officials said this will be the first time in a year that inmates will be able to see their loved ones. After consulting with the Department of Public Health, IDOC suspended visitation on March 14, 2020 to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

“With most people in IDOC custody now vaccinated, the Department of Health Services and Operations Unit worked closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health to develop a multi-phase plan for resuming in-person visits in the safest manner possible,” said officials.

One facility was able to start visitations on Monday. Other facilities will resume throughout April and into May. Those start dates are as follows:

April 12: East Moline Correctional Center

April 19: Graham, Taylorville, Jacksonville, Dixon, Centralia and Stateville Correctional Centers; Stateville Northern Reception Center; Fox Valley, Crossroads and North Lawndale ATCs; Elgin Treatment Center

April 26: Pinckneyville, Sheridan, Big Muddy River, Pontiac, Shawnee, Vienna, Hill, Lawrence, Illinois River, Robinson, and Vandalia Correctional Centers; Joliet Treatment Center; Peoria ATC; Kewanee and Murphysboro Life Skills Re-Entry Centers

May 3: Southwestern Illinois, Decatur, Logan, Western Illinois, Danville, and Menard Correctional Centers

“Maintaining family connection is a vital component of an incarcerated person’s mental and emotional well-being,” said IDOC Acting Director Rob Jeffreys. “Because of the aggressive measures the Department has taken to mitigate COVID-19 within our facilities, IDOC is one of the few correctional systems in the nation now reopening to visitors.”

Those who go into an IDOC facility will be screened for symptoms, have their temperature taken and will be given a mask. “Plexi-glass barriers have been installed on visiting tables, which are spaced apart to allow for proper social distancing,” said officials. They continued to say their visiting rooms and restrooms will be deep-cleaned between visits.

To schedule your visitation, click here.