IDPH: Percentages of populations fully vaccinated in central Illinois counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — More and more people are getting vaccinated as they become eligible. The Illinois Department of Public Health has been keeping track of the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated in the state.
Here are the percentages of populations fully vaccinated in central Illinois counties as of Tuesday, June 8:
|Iroquois
|31.56%
|Ford
|35.89%
|Vermilion
|29.12%
|Champaign
|43.58%
|Douglas
|31.33%
|DeWitt
|34.21%
|Logan
|37.79%
|Coles
|30.38%
|Piatt
|38.23%
|Moultrie
|28.61%
|Shelby
|27.02%
|Effingham
|31.37%
|Cumberland
|26.78%
|Macon
|34.26%
|Sangamon
|44.87%
|Edgar
|28.82%
|Clark
|29.44%
|Christian
|31.12%