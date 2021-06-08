IDPH: Percentages of populations fully vaccinated in central Illinois counties

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — More and more people are getting vaccinated as they become eligible. The Illinois Department of Public Health has been keeping track of the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated in the state.

Here are the percentages of populations fully vaccinated in central Illinois counties as of Tuesday, June 8: