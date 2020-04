ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 986 new COVID-19 cases.

Officials announced Wednesday there are also 42 additional deaths. That has brought the numbers up to 6,980 cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois.

Massac and Vermilion County are now reporting cases. The age of cases in the state range from younger than one to older than 100 years.