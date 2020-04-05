IDPH announces 899 new cases; 31 additional deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 899 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in the state.

– Cook County: 2 male 40’s, 3 female 50’s, 1 male 50’s, 1 female 60’s, 2 male 60’s, 2 female 70’s, 2 male 70’s, 4 female 80’s, 1 male 80’s, 1 female 90’s

– DuPage County: 3 female 70’s, 1 female 80’s

– Kane County: 1 male 70’s, 2 female 80’s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 80’s

– Lake County: 1 male 60’s

– Montgomery: 1 male 50’s

– Peoria: 1 male 90’s

– Will: 1 male 60’s

Boone, Calhoun, and Gallatin counties are now reporting cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 11,256 cases, including 274 deaths, in 71 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.