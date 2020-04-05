COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

IDPH announces 899 new cases; 31 additional deaths

Health
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 899 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in the state.

– Cook County: 2 male 40’s, 3 female 50’s, 1 male 50’s, 1 female 60’s, 2 male 60’s, 2 female 70’s, 2 male 70’s, 4 female 80’s, 1 male 80’s, 1 female 90’s
– DuPage County: 3 female 70’s, 1 female 80’s
– Kane County: 1 male 70’s, 2 female 80’s
– Kankakee County: 1 female 80’s
– Lake County: 1 male 60’s
– Montgomery: 1 male 50’s
– Peoria: 1 male 90’s
– Will: 1 male 60’s

Boone, Calhoun, and Gallatin counties are now reporting cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 11,256 cases, including 274 deaths, in 71 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.