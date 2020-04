CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 1,453 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths in the state.

Jasper, Lee, Mason, and Pike counties are now reporting cases.

IDPH is reporting a total of 10,357 cases, including 243 deaths, in 68 counties in Illinois. The age of cases range from younger than one to older than 100 years.