IDPH announces 1,287 new COVID-19 cases; 73 new deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) –Seventy-three additional people who had COVID-19 have died since a press briefing Monday, Governor JB Pritzker said, adding that the number signifies the largest daily death increase since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The IDPH is now reporting 13,549 total confirmed cases and 380 deaths around 77 counties in Illinois. Pritzker noted that a week ago, only 54 counties were reporting confirmed cases — a 23-county increase over one week.

“Let these numbers be a reminder that the pandemic is deadly serious,” he said. “…We have to be operating as if COVID-19 is circulating not just in every county, but in every community.” The announcement came after Pritzker opened the briefing by saying one member of his office who tested positive for the virus has been in isolation at home since March 26.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.