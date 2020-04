ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 1,222 new COVID-19 cases across the state, including 74 additional deaths.

Clay County in now reporting a case. This brings the total in Illinois to 23,247 COVID-19 cases and 868 deaths in 88 counties.

If you want to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) donation, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. You can also all 1-800-889-3931 for more information about COVID-19.