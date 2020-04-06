IDPH announces 1,006 new COVID-19 cases; 33 additional deaths

1  of  3
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Department of Public Health officials have announced 1,006 new COVID-19 cases, including 33 additional deaths.

There are now 12,262 cases, including 307 deaths, in 73 counties across Illinois. Jefferson and Wabash counties are now reporting cases. The ages of the cases around the state range from younger than one to older than 100 years old.

The state continues to look for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE). If you would like to donate, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

