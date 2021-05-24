IDPH: 933 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 10 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 933 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 10 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials said there was a total of 1,376,411 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 22,633 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 1,393 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 334 were in the ICU and 180 were on ventilators.

“Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,010 specimens for a total of 24,266,277. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 17-23, 2021 is 2.2%,” said IDPH officials. They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.7 percent for the same time period.

IDPH officials said 65 percent of adults in Illinois have received as least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, 48 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

So far, there has been a total of 10,940,769 vaccines administered in the state, according to IDPH. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,133 doses. Yesterday, 36,358 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Doses administered at CVS pharmacies over the weekend have not yet been reported and will be added in the coming days.”