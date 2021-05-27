IDPH: 891 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 42 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) –There were 891 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 42 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A DeWitt County man in his 50s

A Montgomery County woman in her 60s

A Vermilion County woman in her 60s

There is a total of 1,379,279 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,718 deaths, according to the public health department.

As of Wednesday night, there were 1,316 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 339 were in the ICU and 186 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,705 specimens for a total of 24,434,225. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 20-26, 2021 is 1.9%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.5 percent for the same time period.

The public health department said 66 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, over 49 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

There has been a total of 11,113,382 COVID vaccines administered in Illinois. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 67,485 doses. Yesterday, 63,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”