IDPH: 808 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 17 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 808 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 17 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed two central Illinois women among the additional deaths. One woman was from Livingston County and in her 60s while the other was from Logan County and in her 80s.

IDPH officials said there is a total of 1,377,249 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,650 deaths.

As of Monday night, 1,419 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 350 were in the ICU and 180 were on ventilators.

Public Health officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,841 specimens for a total of 24,309,118. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 18-24, 2021 is 2.1%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.7 percent for the same time period.

According to the public health department, 65 percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Additionally, 49 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

There is a total of 10,990,171 COVID vaccines that have been administered in Illinois. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,485 doses. Yesterday, 49,402 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”