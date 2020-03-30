IDPH: 5,057 positive COVID-19 cases & 73 deaths in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — IDPH announced there are 5,057 positive COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths in the state.

One of the seven new deaths announced Monday was an inmate at the Stateville Correctional Center. 12 men who were incarcerate at that facility are now hospitalized, including several requiring ventilators. There are 77 more inmates with symptoms who are isolated at the facility. 11 staff members are also being isolated.

IDPH officials said correctional centers with a confirmed case are placed on lockdown, which means there is no movement around the facility except for medical care. Inmates who show symptoms are now being tested.

Clark, Crawford, Marion, Randolph, and Saline counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,057 cases, including 73 deaths, in 52 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Monday, the governor announced plans to temporarily convert part of the McCormick Place Convention Center into an Alternate Care Facility for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms and not requiring intensive care.

The governor’s office said the building’s additional capacity will build on efforts take by the State and the City of Chicago to aid in response to COVID-19 related cases. They said this would help by relieving pressure of the hospital system by freeing up beds for patients with severe COVID-19 cases.

“A critical component of increasing out capacity is identifying and building out additional facilities across the state to support our existing hospitals and healthcare system,” said Pritzker. “In partnership with the City of Chicago and the U.S. Army Corps we are planning to increase capacity, so we’re prepared to treat patients and save lives.”

The build-out will happen in phases. Officials said up to 500 beds are expected to be assembled by the end of this week. Between three different locations, the facility will have the capacity to care for up to 3,000 patients.

Governor Pritzker has activated 30 Airmen from the Illinois National Guard to help with general labor involved with this project. The facility will be supported by $15 million in federal funding from FEMA to support the Army Corps’ construction plan.