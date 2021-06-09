IDPH: 408 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 23 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 408 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 23 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed four central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County woman in her 80s

A Macon County woman in her 80s

A McLean County woman in her 60s

A Vermilion County man in his 50s

There is a total of 1,386,262 COVID-19 cases–including 22,997 deaths– across Illinois, according to the public health department.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,758 specimens for a total of 24,991,516. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 2-8, 2021 is 1.0%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 1.3 percent for the same time period.

As of Tuesday night, 797 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 209 were in the ICU and 109 were on ventilators.

Public health officials said more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, CDC data indicates over 51 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.

There has been a total of 11,759,105 vaccine doses administered in the state, according to IDPH. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,852 doses. Yesterday, 50,231 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”