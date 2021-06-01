IDPH: 401 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 401 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including eight additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials said there is a total of 1,382,587 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,835 deaths.

As of Monday night, there were 1,031 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 284 were in the ICU and 162 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,273 specimens for a total of 24,640,360. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25-31, 2021 is 1.6%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 1.9 percent for the same time period.

The public health department said more than 67 percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Additionally, almost 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

There has been a total of 11,308,983 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,545 doses. Yesterday, 17,077 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”