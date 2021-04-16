IDPH: 3,866 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,866 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 21 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials said there is a total of 1,296,381 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,630 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 2,058 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 468 were in the ICU and 205 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,602 specimens for a total of 21,571,023. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 9-15, 2021 is 4.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.9 percent for the same time period.

There is a total of 9,777,825 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Illinois. “A total of 7,779,290 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,664 doses.  Yesterday, 166,885 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

