IDPH: 366 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 18 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 366 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 18 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Macon County man in his 90s.

There is a total of 1,386,628 COVID-19 cases–including 23,014 deaths– across Illinois, according to the public health department.

As of Wednesday night, there were 764 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 209 were in the ICU and 103 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,403 specimens for a total of 25,033,919. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 3-9, 2021 is 1.0%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 1.3 percent for the same time period.

The public health department said more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, over 51 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

There has been a total of 11,821,373 COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state, said IDPH officials. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,572 doses. Yesterday, 62,268 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”