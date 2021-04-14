IDPH: 3,536 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,536 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 31 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health department officials listed two central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients were two Vermilion County women in their 30s and 70s.

The public health department said there is a total of 1,288,934 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,570 deaths.

As of Tuesday night, there were 2,076 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 453 were in the ICU and 198 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,390 specimens for a total of 21,371,760. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 7-13, 2021 is 4.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 5.0 percent for the same time period.

There is a total of 9,386,135 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Illinois, according to IDPH. “A total of 7,482,650 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,810 doses. Yesterday, 138,538 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”