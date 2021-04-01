IDPH: 3,526 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,526 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 25 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed two central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Macon County man in his 60s
  • A McLean County man in his 80s

The public health department said there is a total of 1,248,111 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,326 deaths.

IDPH officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,177 specimens for a total of 20,409,227. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 25-31, 2021 is 3.5%.” In addition, they reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.0 percent for the same time period.

As of Wednesday night, there were 1,411 people across the state that were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 304 were in the ICU and 121 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 7,095,305 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, there has been around 448,830 total doses designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 7,544,135 Illinois doses.

“A total of 5,918,422 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,823 for long-term care facilities.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,073 doses.  Yesterday, 116,551 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

