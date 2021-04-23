IDPH: 3,369 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,369 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 22 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed four central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Champaign County man in his 40s
  • A Sangamon County woman in her 30s
  • Two Vermilion County women in their 80s

There is a total of 1,316,091 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,777 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,795 specimens for a total of 22,113,490. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 16-22, 2021 is 3.6%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.3 percent for the same time period.

As of Thursday night, there were 2,112 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 506 were in the ICU and 230 were on ventilators.

There is a total of 10,802,075 COVID-19 vaccine doses for the state, according to IDPH officials. “A total of 8,610,478 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,741 doses.  Yesterday, 136,525 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

