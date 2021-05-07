IDPH: 3,321 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,321 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 36 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Macon County man in his 80s.

IDPH officials said there is a total of 1,351,497 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,171 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,977 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 464 were in the ICU and 239 were on ventilators.

Public Health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,005 specimens for a total of 23,204,489. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 30-May 6, 2021 is 3.1%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.7 percent for the same time period.

There has been a total of 9,719,958 vaccines administered in Illinois, according to health officials. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,750 doses.  Yesterday, 73,526 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

