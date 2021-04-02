IDPH: 3,235 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,235 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 24 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Sangamon County woman in her 70s.

The public health department said there is a total of 1,251,346 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,349 deaths.

IDPH officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,575 specimens for a total of 20,499,802. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 26-April 1, 2021 is 3.5%. ” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.1 percent for the same time period.

As of Thursday night, 1,445 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 314 were in the ICU and 129 were on ventilators.

There has been total of 7,300,095 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 448,830 total doses have been designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of of 7,748,925 Illinois doses.

“A total of 6,043,292 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 368,124 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 108,811 doses. Yesterday, 124,870 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”