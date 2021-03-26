IDPH: 3,002 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,002 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 33 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Macoupin County woman in her 60s
  • A McLean County man in his 90s
  • A Sangamon County man in his 80s

The public health department reported a total of 1,232,900 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 21,203 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,774 specimens for a total of 19,972,391. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 19-25, 2021 is 2.9%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.3 percent for that same time period.

As of Thursday night, there have been 1,302 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 264 were in the ICU and 120 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 6,146,815 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were allocated to long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 6,561,715 Illinois doses.

“A total of 5,281,618 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 364,302 for long-term care facilities.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,449 doses.  Yesterday, 126,710 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

