HERRIN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Southern Illinois man who planned to open his restaurant for dine-in customers in defiance of Gov. JB Pritzker's Stay-At-Home order that extends through May 30 now says he's planning on suing the local health department.

Rob Newman owns the restaurant Newman and Co. in Herrin and was -- until briefly Friday morning -- running the business in compliance with the executive order, offering only delivery, carryout and curbside service, he said on social media.