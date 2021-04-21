IDPH: 2,765 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,765 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 28 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County woman in her 100s

Two McLean County women in their 60s & 70s

The public health department said there is a total of 1,309,552 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,722 deaths.

As of Tuesday night, there were 2,191 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 521 were in the ICU and 237 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 81,133 specimens for a total of 21,920,359. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 14-20, 2021 is 3.8%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.4 percent for the same time period.

There is a total of 10,358,875 Illinois COVID-19 vaccine doses. “A total of 8,342,542 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,842 doses. Yesterday, 140,712 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”