IDPH: 2,592 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,592 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 28 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed two central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included women in their 80s from Livingston and Sangamon counties.

The public health department said there was a total of 1,244,585 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,301 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,727 specimens for a total of 20,313,050. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 24-30, 2021 is 3.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.9 percent for the same time period.

There has been a total of 6,858,805 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 448,830 doses total were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 7,307,635 Illinois doses.

“A total of 5,801,871 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,782 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,358 doses. Yesterday, 137,445 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”