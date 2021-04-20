IDPH: 2,587 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,587 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including nine additional deaths.

In a news release, officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Champaign County man in his 50s.

The public health department reported a total of 1,306,787 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,694 deaths.

As of Monday night, 2,288 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 522 were in the ICU and 223 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,406 specimens for a total of 21,839,226. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 13-19, 2021 is 3.8%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.5 percent for the same time period.

There is a total number of 10,162,155 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, according to the public health department. “A total of 8,201,830 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,531 doses. Yesterday, 81,963 doses were reported administered in Illinois. However, data from Walgreens on the number of doses administered yesterday is not included due to a technical issue and will be added in tomorrow’s total.”