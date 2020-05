SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- Governor Pritzker's modified executive order now requires people who are over the age of two and medically able to wear a face covering. The governor says he is leaving enforcement up to local governments. He made the announcement about the order over a week ago, giving people time to find the coverings. But are they wearing them? WCIA went around the capital city to find out.

With face masks in tow, Shoppers in Springfield were out in full force Friday. Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said he is relying on retailers to enforce the covering requirement. Managers at Ace Hardware on Walnut said most people have followed the order