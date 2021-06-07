IDPH: 244 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 14 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 244 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 14 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed three central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

2 Champaign County men in their 50s & 80s

A Livingston County man in his 50s

The public health department said there was a total of 1,385,489 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,963 deaths.

As of Sunday night, there were 788 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 217 were in the ICU and 116 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,348 specimens for a total of 24,913,350. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 31-June 6, 2021 is 1.1%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 1.4 percent for the same time period.

Public health officials said more than 68 percent of adults in the state have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, over 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

There has been a total of 11,664,700 vaccine doses administered in Illinois. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,048 doses. Yesterday, 33,407 doses were reported administered in Illinois,” said IDPH officials.