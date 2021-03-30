IDPH: 2,404 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,404 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 17 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Champaign County woman in her 70s.

Officials said there was a total of 1,241,993 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,273 deaths.

IDPH also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,579 specimens for a total of 20,235,323. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 23-29, 2021 is 3.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.9 percent for the March 23-29 time period.

As of Monday night, there were 1,396 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 308 were in the ICU and 121 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 6,638,865 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 doses total were designated to long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 7,053,765 Illinois doses.

“A total of 5,664,426 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,706 for long-term care facilities.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,040 doses.  Yesterday, 86,812 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

