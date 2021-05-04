IDPH: 2,211 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,211 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 19 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Sangamon County man in his 70s.

IDPH officials said there is a total of 1,343,988 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,066 deaths.

Officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,483 specimens for a total of 22,929,518. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 27-May 3, 2021 is 3.3%.” Additionally, they reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.0 percent for the same time period.

As of Monday night, 2,074 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 493 were in the ICU and 262 were on ventilators.

There is a total of 11,970,775 COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois, according to IDPH officials. “A total of 9,450,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,613 doses. Yesterday, 40,361 doses were reported administered in Illinois,” said officials. They continued to say, “Data from this weekend from several pharmacies (Walgreens, Albertsons, CVS) is not yet available due to a national outage in the pharmacies system so the doses being reported as administered are likely to be low. The missing doses will be reflected in numbers in the next couple days.”