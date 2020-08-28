IDPH: 2,149 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,149 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s

– DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– Douglas County: 1 male 90s

– Greene County: 1 female 70s

– Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

– Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

– Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 20s

– Richland County: 1 male 90s

– Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

– Union County: 1 male 50s

– Will County: 1 female 70s

– Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 229,483 cases, including 7,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,383 specimens for a total of 3,924,305. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 21 – August 27 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.