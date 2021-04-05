IDPH: 2,102 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 11 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 2,102 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 11 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials said there is a total of 1,258,736 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,384 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,586 specimens for a total of 20,686,198. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 29-April 4, 2021 is 3.8%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.5 percent for the same time period.

As of Sunday night, there were 1,581 people across the state that were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 358 were in the ICU and 159 were on ventilators.

There has been a total of 7,335,385 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 448,830 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 7,784,215 Illinois doses.

“A total of 6,318,070 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 368,300 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,779 doses. Yesterday, 27,248 doses were reported administered in Illinois. However, reporting by some providers may be delayed for Sunday.”

The public health department said that more than 80 Illinois counties have expanded their vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 years and older. “IDPH authorized all local health departments seeing early signs of unfilled appointments to use their vaccine as quickly as possible and mitigate a rise in new COVID-19 cases.

These are the central Illinois counties that IDPH officials stated have expanded their vaccine eligibility: