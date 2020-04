ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 1,842 new COVID-19 cases and 62 additional deaths. IDPH’s Dr. Ngozi Ezike said this is the largest amount of new cases the state has experienced in a single day.

Henderson and Wayne counties are now reporting cases. These new numbers bring the total amount of COVID-19 cases to 27,575 and 1,134 deaths across 92 counties in Illinois.